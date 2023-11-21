Tuesday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Orlando Magic (8-5) and the Toronto Raptors (6-7) at Amway Center features the Magic's Cole Anthony and the Raptors' Scottie Barnes as players to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, SportsNet

Magic's Last Game

The Magic were victorious in their previous game versus the Pacers, 128-116, on Sunday. Paolo Banchero was their high scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 24 3 0 1 2 0 Franz Wagner 19 7 1 2 0 0 Jalen Suggs 18 3 1 1 0 1

Magic vs Raptors Additional Info

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner is posting 21 points, 2.5 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Anthony's numbers on the season are 19 points, 6 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Banchero's numbers on the season are 13 points, 4.5 assists and 6 boards per game.

Jalen Suggs' numbers for the season are 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 25% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Markelle Fultz posts 9 points, 3 boards and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocks.

