Player props are listed for Franz Wagner and Scottie Barnes, among others, when the Orlando Magic host the Toronto Raptors at Amway Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Raptors Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFL and SportsNet
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -106)
  • Wagner's 21 points per game average is 2.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
  • He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • Wagner's year-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (3.5).
  • Wagner has hit three three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Cole Anthony Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +132)
  • Tuesday's points prop for Cole Anthony is 12.5. That is 6.5 less than his season average.
  • His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).
  • Anthony has collected two assists per game, 1.5 less than Tuesday's over/under (3.5).
  • He drains two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +172)
  • Tuesday's over/under for Paolo Banchero is 18.5 points, 5.5 more than his season average.
  • His rebounding average -- six -- is 1.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Banchero's assist average -- 4.5 -- is equal to Tuesday's over/under.
  • Banchero, at zero three-pointers made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +104)
  • The 17.5-point over/under set for Barnes on Tuesday is 3.5 lower than his season scoring average of 21.
  • He has grabbed 8.7 boards per game, 2.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
  • Barnes averages 6.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
  • Barnes, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +106)
  • The 13.5 points prop bet set for Dennis Schroder on Tuesday is 2.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (15.7).
  • He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (2.5).
  • Schroder's season-long assist average -- nine per game -- is 2.5 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (6.5).
  • Schroder has hit 3.3 three pointers per game, 1.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

