Player props are listed for Franz Wagner and Scottie Barnes, among others, when the Orlando Magic host the Toronto Raptors at Amway Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and SportsNet

BSFL and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Wagner's 21 points per game average is 2.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Tuesday.

Wagner's year-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Wagner has hit three three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Cole Anthony Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +132)

Tuesday's points prop for Cole Anthony is 12.5. That is 6.5 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Anthony has collected two assists per game, 1.5 less than Tuesday's over/under (3.5).

He drains two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +172)

Tuesday's over/under for Paolo Banchero is 18.5 points, 5.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- six -- is 1.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Banchero's assist average -- 4.5 -- is equal to Tuesday's over/under.

Banchero, at zero three-pointers made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Barnes on Tuesday is 3.5 lower than his season scoring average of 21.

He has grabbed 8.7 boards per game, 2.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Barnes averages 6.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Barnes, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +106)

The 13.5 points prop bet set for Dennis Schroder on Tuesday is 2.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (15.7).

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Schroder's season-long assist average -- nine per game -- is 2.5 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Schroder has hit 3.3 three pointers per game, 1.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

