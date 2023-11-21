The Orlando Magic (8-5) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they prepare for their Tuesday, November 21 matchup with the Toronto Raptors (6-7) at Amway Center, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Magic are coming off of a 128-116 win over the Pacers in their most recent game on Sunday. In the win, Paolo Banchero paced the Magic with 24 points.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 8.0 8.5 1.0 Markelle Fultz PG Questionable Knee 9.0 3.0 4.0

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory), Thaddeus Young: Questionable (Illness)

Magic vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and SportsNet

