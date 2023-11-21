The Orlando Magic (8-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (6-7) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Amway Center as just 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and SportsNet. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5 points.

Magic vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -1.5 216.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, Orlando and its opponents have gone over 216.5 combined points.

Orlando has had an average of 216 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Magic are 10-3-0 against the spread this season.

Orlando has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

Orlando has been at least a -115 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The Magic have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Magic vs Raptors Additional Info

Magic vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 7 53.8% 109.4 220.2 106.6 217.4 223.3 Raptors 7 53.8% 110.8 220.2 110.8 217.4 221

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (4-1-0) than it does on the road (6-2-0).

The 109.4 points per game the Magic average are just 1.4 fewer points than the Raptors give up (110.8).

Orlando is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 110.8 points.

Magic vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Magic and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 10-3 3-0 4-9 Raptors 7-6 4-4 6-7

Magic vs. Raptors Point Insights

Magic Raptors 109.4 Points Scored (PG) 110.8 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 6-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 106.6 Points Allowed (PG) 110.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 7-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-2 6-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-3

