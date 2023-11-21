The Orlando Magic (8-5) are favored (-1.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (6-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Amway Center. The matchup airs on BSFL and SportsNet.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and SportsNet

BSFL and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 111 - Raptors 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Magic (- 1.5)

Magic (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-3.3)

Magic (-3.3) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 218.8

The Raptors (7-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 76.9% of the time, 23.1% less often than the Magic (10-3-0) this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Toronto is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 3-0 ATS record Orlando racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Orlando's games have gone over the total 30.8% of the time this season (four out of 13), less often than Toronto's games have (six out of 13).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Magic are 3-0, a better mark than the Raptors have recorded (2-6) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic have been forced to lean on their defense, which ranks fourth-best in the NBA (106.6 points allowed per game), as they rank fifth-worst in the league on offense with just 109.4 points per contest.

Orlando ranks second-best in the NBA by allowing only 40.3 rebounds per game. It ranks 10th in the league by grabbing 44.5 boards per contest.

The Magic haven't produced many dimes this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 23.5 assists per contest.

Orlando has struggled in terms of turnovers this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 15.2 turnovers per game. On the other hand, it ranks best in the league with 16.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Magic have been coming up short when it comes to threes this season, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA in treys made per game (10.1) and second-worst in three-point percentage (33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.