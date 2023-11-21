The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) and the Utah Jazz (4-9) are set to match up on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Anthony Davis and John Collins are two players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

TNT, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers were victorious in their most recent game against the Rockets, 105-104, on Sunday. LeBron James starred with 37 points, plus six boards and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 37 6 8 3 0 2 Anthony Davis 27 10 3 2 1 0 Austin Reaves 17 6 6 0 0 2

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz lost their most recent game to the Suns, 140-137 in OT, on Sunday. Lauri Markkanen was their high scorer with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 38 17 0 2 2 2 Talen Horton-Tucker 25 4 3 2 0 4 Jordan Clarkson 22 7 5 2 0 1

Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' numbers for the season are 25.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12 boards per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

James' numbers on the season are 23 points, 7.3 assists and 10.3 boards per contest.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 14 points, 7 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Austin Reaves posts 9.7 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 30% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Taurean Prince is posting 12.7 points, 1 assists and 2 boards per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen provides the Jazz 24.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Collins' averages on the season are 13 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

Jordan Clarkson averages 14.7 points, 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists, making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

The Jazz get 9.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk.

The Jazz get 9.3 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 4 boards and 3.3 assists.

