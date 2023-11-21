Jalen Suggs and his Orlando Magic teammates will match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 128-116 win over the Pacers, Suggs totaled 18 points.

In this piece we'll examine Suggs' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)

Over 10.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Over 3.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Over 2.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Raptors allowed 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the NBA.

On the boards, the Raptors allowed 42.3 rebounds per contest last year, 10th in the league in that category.

The Raptors were the 25th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.2.

Looking at three-point defense, the Raptors were 12th in the NBA last year, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 29 24 2 4 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.