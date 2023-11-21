We have high school basketball action in Holmes County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Poplar Springs High School at Ponce de Leon HS

Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on November 21

4:45 PM CT on November 21 Location: Ponce de Leon, FL

Ponce de Leon, FL Conference: 1A - District 2

1A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethlehem High School at Samson High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21

6:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Samson, AL

Samson, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vernon High School at Holmes County High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 21

6:45 PM CT on November 21 Location: Bonifay, FL

Bonifay, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ponce de Leon HS at Poplar Springs High School