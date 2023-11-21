Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hernando County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In Hernando County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hernando County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sunlake High School at Central High School - Brooksville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.