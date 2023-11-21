Tuesday's game that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) versus the Florida State Seminoles (3-1) at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 80-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on November 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida State vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Ocean Center

Florida State vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 80, Florida State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-5.4)

Colorado (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 154.4

Florida State Performance Insights

Last season Florida State averaged 69.3 points per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 76.2 points per contest (330th-ranked).

Last year the Seminoles grabbed 28.6 boards per game (327th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 32.6 rebounds per contest (281st-ranked).

Florida State put up 13.4 assists per game, which ranked them 150th in the country.

Last season the Seminoles averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.5 turnovers per contest (212th-ranked).

The Seminoles sank 6.5 treys per game (274th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 33% three-point percentage (240th-ranked).

It was rough sledding for Florida State in terms of three-pointers allowed, as it ceded 9.1 threes per game (12th-worst in college basketball) and allowed a 37.6% three-point percentage to opposing teams (11th-worst).

Florida State took 65.6% two-pointers and 34.4% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's buckets, 73.9% were two-pointers and 26.1% were three-pointers.

