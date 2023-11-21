The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Florida State vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: CBS Sports Network

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

  • The Seminoles shot 43.6% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 42.5% the Buffaloes' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Florida State had a 9-10 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes ranked 105th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Seminoles ranked 280th.
  • The Seminoles' 69.3 points per game last year were only 2.2 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 67.1 points last season, Florida State went 9-8.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Florida State averaged 71.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.5.
  • The Seminoles gave up 74.2 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 on the road.
  • Florida State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Central Michigan W 94-67 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/17/2023 @ Florida L 89-68 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/20/2023 UNLV W 83-75 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Colorado - Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Georgia - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center

