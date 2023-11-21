Tuesday's contest at John Gray Gymnasium has the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) taking on the Florida International Panthers (1-5) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-70 victory, heavily favoring Loyola Marymount.

The matchup has no set line.

Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 84, Florida International 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Marymount (-14.2)

Loyola Marymount (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Florida International's record against the spread this season is 2-3-0, while Loyola Marymount's is 1-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Panthers are 4-1-0 and the Lions are 3-1-0.

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers average 71.7 points per game (241st in college basketball) while allowing 80.7 per outing (328th in college basketball). They have a -54 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

Florida International records 26.0 rebounds per game (353rd in college basketball) while conceding 33.3 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 7.3 boards per game.

Florida International makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (114th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 30.7% from deep while its opponents hit 37.0% from long range.

The Panthers' 85.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 301st in college basketball, and the 95.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 294th in college basketball.

Florida International has committed 17.3 turnovers per game (360th in college basketball action), 2.4 fewer than the 19.7 it forces on average (sixth in college basketball).

