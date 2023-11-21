Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Escambia County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at West Florida High School - Tech
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 21
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spanish Fort High School at Pensacola Catholic HS
- Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on November 21
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola at Pensacola Catholic HS
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escambia High School at Navarre High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Navarre, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
