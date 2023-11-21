Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Clay County, Florida today, we've got you covered.
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River City Science Academy HS at St. Johns Country Day HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Nassau HS at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
