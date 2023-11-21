The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Clay County, Florida today, we've got you covered.

Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

River City Science Academy HS at St. Johns Country Day HS

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21

6:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL Conference: Freelance

Freelance How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fleming Island High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Nassau HS at Ridgeview High School