ACC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is one of two games on the Tuesday college basketball slate that includes an ACC team on the court.
ACC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Coppin State Eagles at Pittsburgh Panthers
|11:00 AM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ACC Network X
|Chicago State Cougars at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ACC Network Extra
