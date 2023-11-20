Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Volusia County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cocoa Beach JrSr High School at Father Lopez High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.