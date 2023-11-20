The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) welcome in the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Virginia Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Cavaliers had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Badgers' opponents hit.
  • Virginia had a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Badgers finished 302nd.
  • Last year, the Cavaliers averaged just 4.2 more points per game (67.8) than the Badgers gave up (63.6).
  • Virginia had an 18-3 record last season when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers gave up to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Wisconsin put together a 13-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Badgers ranked 317th.
  • The Badgers put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, only 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.
  • Wisconsin went 14-6 last season when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia scored 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Cavaliers were better at home last year, ceding 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 in road games.
  • In home games, Virginia averaged one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (7.6). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to away from home (38.2%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.
  • At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.
  • At home, Wisconsin sunk 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Florida W 73-70 Spectrum Center
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

