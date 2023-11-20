Will Victor Hedman Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 20?
In the upcoming tilt against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Victor Hedman to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Hedman stats and insights
- In four of 18 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Hedman has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 32 total goals (2.0 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Hedman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:31
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|24:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|24:22
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|24:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|1
|2
|24:02
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|24:46
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
