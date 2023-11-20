In the upcoming tilt against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Victor Hedman to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Hedman has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 32 total goals (2.0 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:31 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 24:13 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:22 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 24:04 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 24:02 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 2 1 1 24:46 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

