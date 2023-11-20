How to Watch UConn vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) carry a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UConn vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Longhorns allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- UConn went 17-1 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Longhorns ranked 183rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Huskies finished 10th.
- Last year, the Huskies put up 10.8 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns gave up (67.8).
- When UConn totaled more than 67.8 points last season, it went 23-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- Texas went 22-6 when it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished seventh.
- The Longhorns' 78 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up to opponents.
- When Texas allowed fewer than 78.6 points last season, it went 21-3.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UConn averaged 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged in road games (70.1).
- The Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 away from home.
- UConn drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas scored 84.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.4 away.
- At home, the Longhorns conceded 67.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.
- Texas sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Stonehill
|W 107-67
|XL Center
|11/14/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 87-53
|XL Center
|11/19/2023
|Indiana
|W 77-57
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|Texas
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/24/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Delaware State
|W 86-59
|Moody Center
|11/15/2023
|Rice
|W 80-64
|Moody Center
|11/19/2023
|Louisville
|W 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.