The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) carry a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

UConn vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Longhorns allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

UConn went 17-1 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Longhorns ranked 183rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Huskies finished 10th.

Last year, the Huskies put up 10.8 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns gave up (67.8).

When UConn totaled more than 67.8 points last season, it went 23-4.

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

Texas went 22-6 when it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished seventh.

The Longhorns' 78 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up to opponents.

When Texas allowed fewer than 78.6 points last season, it went 21-3.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn averaged 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged in road games (70.1).

The Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 away from home.

UConn drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas scored 84.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.4 away.

At home, the Longhorns conceded 67.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.

Texas sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.8%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/11/2023 Stonehill W 107-67 XL Center 11/14/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 87-53 XL Center 11/19/2023 Indiana W 77-57 Madison Square Garden 11/20/2023 Texas - Madison Square Garden 11/24/2023 Manhattan - XL Center 11/27/2023 New Hampshire - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Texas Upcoming Schedule