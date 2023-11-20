The UCF Knights (2-0) play the Auburn Tigers (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

UCF vs. Auburn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up only 4.4 more points per game last year (66.6) than the Knights allowed (62.2).

Auburn went 8-2 last season when giving up fewer than 60.6 points.

Last year, the Knights scored 5.3 fewer points per game (60.6) than the Tigers allowed (65.9).

When UCF put up more than 65.9 points last season, it went 7-1.

The Knights shot 22.4% from the field last season, 29.6 percentage points lower than the 52.0% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers shot at a 35.9% rate from the field last season, 11.6 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Knights averaged.

UCF Schedule