Monday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) and the UCF Knights (3-1) at Flagler Gymnasium has a projected final score of 69-62 based on our computer prediction, with Charlotte securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 20.

The game has no set line.

UCF vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: PTB Live

PTB Live Where: Saint Augustine, Florida

Saint Augustine, Florida Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

UCF vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 69, UCF 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-7.5)

Charlotte (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 130.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF Performance Insights

UCF was 182nd in the nation in points scored (71.5 per game) and 48th in points conceded (65.5) last year.

With 31.4 rebounds per game and 29.3 rebounds conceded, the Knights were 201st and 65th in the nation, respectively, last year.

UCF was 117th in the nation in assists (13.8 per game) last year.

The Knights made 8.7 3-pointers per game and shot 35.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 49th and 108th, respectively, in the nation.

Giving up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 30.7% from downtown last season, UCF was 82nd and 26th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Knights took 42.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 57.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.8% of the Knights' baskets were 3-pointers, and 65.2% were 2-pointers.

