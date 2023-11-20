The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Motte find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Motte stats and insights

Motte is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Motte has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 32 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

