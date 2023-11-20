The Stetson Hatters (1-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at FAU Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson vs. Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Hatters put up an average of 59.4 points per game last year, 7.5 fewer points than the 66.9 the Owls allowed.
  • Stetson had an 11-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.8 points.
  • Last year, the Owls scored 64.8 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 61.2 the Hatters allowed.
  • When Florida Atlantic scored more than 61.2 points last season, it went 10-6.

Stetson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ South Florida L 67-55 Yuengling Center
11/14/2023 @ High Point L 59-54 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/18/2023 Iona W 71-62 Edmunds Center
11/20/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
11/24/2023 Dayton - Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Tennessee Tech - Ocean Center

