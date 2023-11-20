The Stetson Hatters (1-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at FAU Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Stetson vs. Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hatters put up an average of 59.4 points per game last year, 7.5 fewer points than the 66.9 the Owls allowed.

Stetson had an 11-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.8 points.

Last year, the Owls scored 64.8 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 61.2 the Hatters allowed.

When Florida Atlantic scored more than 61.2 points last season, it went 10-6.

