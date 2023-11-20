The Stetson Hatters (1-2) face the Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Panthers had given up to their opponents (40.8%).

Stetson compiled a 16-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Hatters were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 35th.

The Hatters put up just 2.6 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Panthers gave up to opponents (74.2).

Stetson put together a 13-4 record last season in games it scored more than 74.2 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Stetson put up 83.9 points per game last season, 12 more than it averaged on the road (71.9).

At home, the Hatters conceded 69.8 points per game, seven fewer points than they allowed away (76.8).

At home, Stetson made 10.6 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (9.8). Stetson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than on the road (38%).

