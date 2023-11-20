If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Palm Beach County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Highlands Christian Academy at Lake Worth Christian High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20

6:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Donna Klein Jewish Academy at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach