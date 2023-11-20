For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nick Perbix a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Perbix is yet to score through 16 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

Perbix has no points on the power play.

The Bruins have conceded 32 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:13 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:45 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:15 Home L 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 6-5 OT 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:34 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:51 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:24 Home W 3-0

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

