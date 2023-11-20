Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Nassau County, Florida? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Fernandina Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.