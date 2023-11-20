Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marion County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Marion County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Hall School at Redeemer Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Ocala, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocala Christian Academy at Cedar Key School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Cedar Key, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
