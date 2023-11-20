Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov and others in the Boston Bruins-Tampa Bay Lightning matchup at Amalie Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Kucherov has scored 13 goals (0.7 per game) and dished out 14 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Tampa Bay offense with 27 total points (1.5 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 16.9%.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 18 2 1 3 6 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 0 1 1 4 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 1 0 1 4

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Brayden Point is a top offensive contributor for Tampa Bay with 23 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 16 assists in 18 games.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 1 2 3 6 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 3

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman is among the top offensive players on the team with 19 total points (four goals and 15 assists).

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 1 1 2 1 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

One of Boston's most productive offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 19:03 per game.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 3 3 6 at Sabres Nov. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 1 1 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 1 2 3 5 at Stars Nov. 6 0 1 1 3

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Brad Marchand has totaled 18 points (1.1 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 0 2 2 2 at Stars Nov. 6 1 0 1 5

