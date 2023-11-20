The Boston Bruins (13-1-2) have -135 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4), who have +110 odds, on Monday, November 20 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs Bruins Additional Info

Lightning vs. Bruins Betting Trends

In five of 16 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Bruins have been victorious in 10 of their 13 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (76.9%).

The Lightning have secured an upset victory in three of the eight games they have played as an underdog this season.

Boston is 10-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (76.9% win percentage).

Tampa Bay has four games this season playing as an underdog by +110 or longer, and is 2-2 in those contests.

Lightning Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nikita Kucherov 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-120) 3.5 (-161) Brandon Hagel 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+135) Brayden Point 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-222) 2.5 (-154)

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 5-5 5-5-0 5.9 3.60 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.60 2.50 10 30.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 6-4-0 6.7 3.40 3.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.40 3.90 10 31.2% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-4 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

