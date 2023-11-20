The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Monday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Bruins Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have allowed 65 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.

The Lightning are third in the NHL in scoring (63 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 17 13 14 27 17 9 0% Brayden Point 18 7 16 23 5 5 47.7% Victor Hedman 18 4 15 19 13 3 - Steven Stamkos 16 6 12 18 7 3 51% Brandon Hagel 18 8 8 16 6 6 50%

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in league action, giving up 32 total goals (just two per game).

The Bruins rank 13th in the league with 55 goals scored (3.4 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Bruins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players