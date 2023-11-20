Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Leon County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brookwood School at North Florida Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
