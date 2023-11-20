Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates will hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 18, Butler put up 25 points in a 102-97 loss against the Bulls.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Butler, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-115)

Over 23.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-118)

Over 5.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Over 4.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+152)

Looking to bet on one or more of Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bulls conceded 111.8 points per game last season, seventh in the NBA.

The Bulls gave up 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the league.

The Bulls were the 22nd-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.0.

Defensively, the Bulls conceded 13.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 29th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jimmy Butler vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 33 25 3 2 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.