Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Highlands County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Highlands County, Florida is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Highlands County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sebring HS at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
