Monday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Miami Heat (8-5) and the Chicago Bulls (5-9) at United Center features the Heat's Jimmy Butler and the Bulls' DeMar DeRozan as players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSUN

NBCS-CHI, BSSUN Live Stream:

Heat's Last Game

The Heat were defeated by the Bulls on Saturday, 102-97. Butler scored 25 in a losing effort, while DeRozan led the winning squad with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 3 2 1 0 2 Bam Adebayo 24 10 5 0 0 0 Duncan Robinson 17 3 7 0 0 4

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is putting up 22 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Butler's numbers for the season are 16.5 points, 9 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 31% from the floor.

Kyle Lowry's numbers on the season are 5.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Kevin Love's numbers for the season are 11 points, 9.5 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 2 boards and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

