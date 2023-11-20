The Miami Heat (8-5) face the Chicago Bulls (5-9) on November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Miami is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Bulls are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 29th.

The Heat put up just 0.9 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Bulls give up (110.5).

Miami is 5-2 when scoring more than 110.5 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average 111.8 points per game at home, compared to 108.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

Defensively Miami has been better in home games this year, allowing 109.4 points per game, compared to 109.8 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Heat are draining 0.2 more treys per game (12.2) than away from home (12). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in away games (35.7%).

Heat Injuries