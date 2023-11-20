Heat vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (8-5) square off against the Chicago Bulls (5-9) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 209.5.
Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|209.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have scored more than 209.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.
- The average point total in Miami's contests this year is 219.2, 9.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Heat's ATS record is 5-8-0 this season.
- This season, Miami has been favored nine times and won seven of those games.
- This season, Miami has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|10
|76.9%
|109.6
|216.8
|109.6
|220.1
|219.9
|Bulls
|10
|71.4%
|107.2
|216.8
|110.5
|220.1
|219.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered one time in five games when playing at home, and it has covered four times in eight games on the road.
- The Heat record only 0.9 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Bulls allow (110.5).
- Miami is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 110.5 points.
Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|5-8
|3-6
|5-8
|Bulls
|5-9
|3-2
|6-8
Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Heat
|Bulls
|109.6
|107.2
|25
|29
|4-3
|3-1
|5-2
|3-1
|109.6
|110.5
|7
|8
|1-5
|3-4
|4-2
|4-3
