Heat vs. Bulls November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat (3-4), on Monday, November 20, 2023 at United Center, take on the Chicago Bulls (3-5). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSUN
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro generates 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Heat.
- The Heat are receiving 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Jimmy Butler this season.
- The Heat are getting 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this season.
- The Heat are receiving 11 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Kevin Love this year.
- Duncan Robinson gets the Heat 10.7 points, 2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan puts up 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor.
- Nikola Vucevic posts 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game.
- Zach LaVine averages 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0.8 blocks.
- Coby White puts up 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 30.8% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per game.
Heat vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Heat
|108.1
|Points Avg.
|107.4
|113.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.3
|44.8%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|34%
|Three Point %
|38%
