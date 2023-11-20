Heat vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
The Chicago Bulls (5-9), on Monday, November 20, 2023 at United Center, battle the Miami Heat (8-5). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Heat (-1.5)
|208.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Heat (-2)
|209
|-120
|+102
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Heat vs Bulls Additional Info
Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Heat average 109.6 points per game (25th in the league) while giving up 109.6 per outing (seventh in the NBA). They have a 0 scoring differential overall.
- The Bulls are being outscored by 3.3 points per game, with a -46 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.2 points per game (29th in NBA), and give up 110.5 per outing (eighth in league).
- The two teams combine to score 216.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 220.1 points per game combined, 11.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Miami has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- Chicago is 5-9-0 ATS this year.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jimmy Butler
|23.5
|-118
|16.5
|Bam Adebayo
|21.5
|-110
|22.7
Heat and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+4000
|+1800
|-
|Bulls
|+15000
|+6600
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
