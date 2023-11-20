The Chicago Bulls (5-9), on Monday, November 20, 2023 at United Center, battle the Miami Heat (8-5). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-1.5) 208.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-2) 209 -120 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Heat average 109.6 points per game (25th in the league) while giving up 109.6 per outing (seventh in the NBA). They have a 0 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls are being outscored by 3.3 points per game, with a -46 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.2 points per game (29th in NBA), and give up 110.5 per outing (eighth in league).

The two teams combine to score 216.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 220.1 points per game combined, 11.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Chicago is 5-9-0 ATS this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jimmy Butler 23.5 -118 16.5 Bam Adebayo 21.5 -110 22.7

Heat and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1800 - Bulls +15000 +6600 -

