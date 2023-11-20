The UNLV Rebels (2-1) go up against the Florida State Seminoles (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. UNLV matchup.

Florida State vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Florida State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline UNLV Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-3.5) 150.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-3.5) 150.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida State vs. UNLV Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida State compiled a 10-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Seminoles games went over the point total 15 out of 29 times last season.

UNLV covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

In Rebels games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 21 times.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Bookmakers rate Florida State much higher (64th in the country) than the computer rankings do (112th).

Florida State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

