The UNLV Rebels (2-1) go up against the Florida State Seminoles (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. UNLV matchup.

Florida State vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Florida State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline UNLV Moneyline
BetMGM Florida State (-3.5) 150.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Florida State (-3.5) 150.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. UNLV Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Florida State compiled a 10-17-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Seminoles games went over the point total 15 out of 29 times last season.
  • UNLV covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.
  • In Rebels games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 21 times.

Florida State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Bookmakers rate Florida State much higher (64th in the country) than the computer rankings do (112th).
  • Florida State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

