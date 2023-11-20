The UNLV Rebels (2-1) play the Florida State Seminoles (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Florida State vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Florida State had a 9-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Rebels ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 327th.

Last year, the Seminoles put up 69.3 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 70 the Rebels allowed.

Florida State had a 9-6 record last season when putting up more than 70 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State posted 71.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.5).

The Seminoles gave up 74.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 79.4 when playing on the road.

Florida State averaged 6.4 treys per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.9, 36.5%).

