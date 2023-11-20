Monday's contest features the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) and the Florida International Panthers (1-4) matching up at John Gray Gymnasium (on November 20) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-72 victory for Marshall, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Florida International vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Florida International vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 77, Florida International 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-5.2)

Marshall (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers have been outscored by 8.6 points per game (scoring 72.2 points per game to rank 235th in college basketball while allowing 80.8 per outing to rank 327th in college basketball) and have a -43 scoring differential overall.

Florida International loses the rebound battle by an average of 8.8 boards. It is pulling down 25.0 rebounds per game (356th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.8 per outing.

Florida International makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (93rd in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (201st in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

The Panthers rank 294th in college basketball with 85.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 294th in college basketball defensively with 95.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Florida International has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 17.8 per game (362nd in college basketball play) while forcing 19.8 (fifth in college basketball).

