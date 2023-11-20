How to Watch Florida International vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida International Panthers (1-4) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Florida International vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Florida International Stats Insights
- This season, the Panthers have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 43% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have made.
- In games Florida International shoots better than 43% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- The Panthers are the 356th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd rank 251st.
- The Panthers average only 1.8 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Thundering Herd give up (74).
- Florida International is 1-1 when scoring more than 74 points.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida International averaged 78.1 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 66 points per contest.
- The Panthers gave up 74.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.8 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Florida International fared better at home last year, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage on the road.
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 86-80
|Watsco Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|W 83-74
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|Akron
|L 77-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Marshall
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
