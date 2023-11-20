The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) will face the Oregon Ducks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida A&M vs. Oregon Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Bates: 9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Jordan Tillmon: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Meren: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Hantz Louis-Jeune: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Byron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon Top Players (2022-23)

N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Guerrier: 9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida A&M vs. Oregon Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida A&M Rank Florida A&M AVG Oregon AVG Oregon Rank 361st 58.6 Points Scored 70.6 202nd 174th 70 Points Allowed 66.3 67th 294th 29.7 Rebounds 34.5 42nd 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 324th 5.8 3pt Made 7.1 210th 357th 9.7 Assists 13.3 157th 350th 15 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.