The California Golden Bears (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Al Lawson Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Florida A&M vs. Cal 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Bears put up just 2.9 fewer points per game last year (68.1) than the Rattlers allowed their opponents to score (71.0).
  • When Cal allowed fewer than 59.0 points last season, it went 5-0.
  • Last year, the 59.0 points per game the Rattlers recorded were 10.6 fewer points than the Golden Bears gave up (69.6).
  • When Florida A&M totaled more than 69.6 points last season, it went 1-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Tennessee L 93-64 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee L 93-48 Murphy Athletic Center
11/13/2023 @ Florida L 92-54 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/20/2023 Cal - Al Lawson Center
11/25/2023 Jacksonville - Al Lawson Center
12/1/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.