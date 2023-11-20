How to Watch the Florida A&M vs. Cal Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The California Golden Bears (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Al Lawson Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.
Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida A&M vs. Cal 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Bears put up just 2.9 fewer points per game last year (68.1) than the Rattlers allowed their opponents to score (71.0).
- When Cal allowed fewer than 59.0 points last season, it went 5-0.
- Last year, the 59.0 points per game the Rattlers recorded were 10.6 fewer points than the Golden Bears gave up (69.6).
- When Florida A&M totaled more than 69.6 points last season, it went 1-1.
Florida A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 93-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 93-48
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Florida
|L 92-54
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|Cal
|-
|Al Lawson Center
|11/25/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Al Lawson Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
