The Oregon Ducks (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Al Lawson Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida A&M vs. Oregon Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida A&M Stats Insights

  • The Rattlers shot at a 38.7% rate from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points fewer than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Ducks averaged.
  • Last season, Florida A&M had a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.9% from the field.
  • The Rattlers were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ducks finished 83rd.
  • The Rattlers' 58.6 points per game last year were 7.7 fewer points than the 66.3 the Ducks gave up.
  • When it scored more than 66.3 points last season, Florida A&M went 4-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida A&M put up more points at home (60.1 per game) than away (57.7) last season.
  • The Rattlers gave up fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than on the road (74.5) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Florida A&M sunk fewer treys away (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Creighton L 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/9/2023 @ Nebraska L 81-54 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/14/2023 @ Florida L 89-68 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/20/2023 Oregon - Al Lawson Center
11/29/2023 Albany State (GA) - Al Lawson Center
12/6/2023 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.