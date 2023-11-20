If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Duval County, Florida, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Providence School at The Villages High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 20

5:30 PM ET on November 20 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Christian High School - Jacksonville at Beaches Chapel School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20

6:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Neptune Beach, FL

Neptune Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Harvest Community High School at Southside Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 20

6:30 PM ET on November 20 Location: Waycross, GA

Waycross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Kenny High School at Atlantic Coast High School