Duncan Robinson plus his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, a 102-97 loss versus the Bulls, Robinson had 17 points and seven assists.

In this piece we'll examine Robinson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-122)

Over 15.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the league last season, giving up 111.8 points per game.

The Bulls gave up 43.3 rebounds on average last year, 15th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bulls gave up 26 per contest last season, ranking them 22nd in the league.

On defense, the Bulls gave up 13.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 29th in the league.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 35 17 3 7 4 0 0

