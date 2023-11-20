Will Calvin de Haan Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 20?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Calvin de Haan light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
de Haan stats and insights
- de Haan is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
- de Haan has zero points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 32 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
de Haan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|14:36
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|W 6-0
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
