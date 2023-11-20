When the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Calvin de Haan light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

de Haan stats and insights

de Haan is yet to score through 15 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

de Haan has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 32 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:15 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:21 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 4-2 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 6-0

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

