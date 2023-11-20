Will Brandon Hagel Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 20?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brandon Hagel find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Hagel stats and insights
- In seven of 18 games this season, Hagel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 32 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Hagel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|22:05
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|16:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|22:06
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|14:36
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
